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Home / News / Delhi News / New Delhi metro station shut amid NEET paper leak protest
New Delhi metro station shut amid NEET paper leak protest
The decision comes after 17 other stations were closed

New Delhi metro station shut amid NEET paper leak protest

By Snehil Singh
Jul 24, 2026
02:28 pm
What's the story

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the temporary closure of the New Delhi Metro station. The decision comes after 17 other stations were closed a day earlier. The closures are part of security measures amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators are calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over an alleged NEET paper leak.

Protest impact

17 DMRC stations shut on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, the DMRC had shut 17 stations from 7:30am till further notice. The affected stations included major interchanges like Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

However, interchange facilities at these stations remained operational.

The CJP has also alleged that internet services were disrupted near Jantar Mantar to prepare for a possible police crackdown on protesters.

Appeal for calm

DMRC silent on reason for station shutdowns

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took to social media platform X to question the internet shutdown. He also appealed to police and paramilitary forces not to resort to force against protesters.

However, the DMRC has not given a reason for the New Delhi Metro station's closure or the earlier metro shutdowns.

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