New Delhi metro station shut amid NEET paper leak protest
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the temporary closure of the New Delhi Metro station. The decision comes after 17 other stations were closed a day earlier. The closures are part of security measures amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators are calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over an alleged NEET paper leak.
Protest impact
17 DMRC stations shut on Thursday
Earlier on Thursday, the DMRC had shut 17 stations from 7:30am till further notice. The affected stations included major interchanges like Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.
However, interchange facilities at these stations remained operational.
The CJP has also alleged that internet services were disrupted near Jantar Mantar to prepare for a possible police crackdown on protesters.
Appeal for calm
DMRC silent on reason for station shutdowns
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took to social media platform X to question the internet shutdown. He also appealed to police and paramilitary forces not to resort to force against protesters.
However, the DMRC has not given a reason for the New Delhi Metro station's closure or the earlier metro shutdowns.