The Delhi government has announced a series of stringent measures to tackle the city's worsening air pollution. Starting Thursday, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be able to refuel at petrol or diesel pumps. Only Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant vehicles from outside the city will be allowed entry into Delhi. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced these measures as part of efforts to improve air quality in the national capital.

Political response 54,615 challans for PUC violation Furthermore, all other older automobiles from outside Delhi will be prohibited from entering the national capital. According to enforcement data shared by the PTI, 54,615 of the total incorrect challans issued by on-the-ground police personnel in September were for driving without a PUC, accounting for 17%. The figure remained startlingly high in October, with 68,986 PUCC challans (23%) issued.

Pollution response Delhi intensifies pollution control measures under GRAP-4 The new restrictions come as Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to "poor" to "severe" levels. In response, authorities have invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4), which includes emergency measures like restricting heavy vehicle entry and reducing office attendance. Schools have also shifted to hybrid or online classes for several grades, while outdoor activities are suspended to limit public exposure to hazardous air conditions. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) also issued directions, banning tandoors that use coal and firewood.

Ongoing efforts Delhi government takes daily action to reduce pollution Sirsa said the government is taking daily action to reduce pollution, including cutting the height of garbage mountains and cleaning land. He also highlighted the installation of over 2,000 pollution-monitoring plants by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The minister admitted that while pollution levels have worsened in recent weeks, they are still better than last year due to continuous efforts by his government.