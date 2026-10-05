Newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor faces severe traffic congestion
What's the story
The newly inaugurated Barapullah Phase-III corridor in Delhi is facing severe traffic congestion. The bottleneck has been identified on the old Barapullah flyover, where traffic from eight to nine lanes merges into three, PTI reported. The congestion is mainly around Mayur Vihar Phase-I Metro station and the elevated road of Barapullah Phase-III.
Public reaction
Commuters express frustration on social media
Commuters have taken to social media to voice their displeasure over the situation.
One user wrote, "Been in a bumper-to-bumper jam for the past 30 minutes and have covered barely 2 kms."
Another added, "This seems like a complete mess every morning. Everyone should avoid this route, especially during morning hours."
Ongoing efforts
Google Maps is not reflecting actual traffic situation
The Delhi Traffic Police have deployed personnel at merging points to manage vehicle movement.
However, Google Maps is not reflecting the actual traffic situation and continues to show smooth traffic on the stretch.
The congestion comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Phase-III corridor to enhance connectivity between Mayur Vihar and the Barapullah network.
Corridor goals
Traffic build-up during peak hours
The corridor was intended to provide a faster link toward South Delhi, but traffic build-up during peak hours has become a concern for commuters.
Despite the deployment of traffic personnel, issues remain unresolved.
The new Phase-III flyover on the Mayur Vihar side has three lanes, while loops toward Sarai Kale Khan and DND also have three lanes each.