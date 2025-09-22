Next Article
'120 Bahadur' faces protests over title: What's the controversy
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film "120 Bahadur," about the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, is facing protests from the Yadav community in Gurgaon.
They're asking for the title to be changed to "120 Veer Ahir" to recognize Yadav soldiers' role in the real-life battle.
The movie is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.
Demands to be met by October 26
Protest leader Mahendra Singh Patwari says demonstrations will grow if their demands aren't met by October 26, adding that "the film should end with a tribute."
Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.