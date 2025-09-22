'120 Bahadur' faces protests over title: What's the controversy Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film "120 Bahadur," about the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, is facing protests from the Yadav community in Gurgaon.

They're asking for the title to be changed to "120 Veer Ahir" to recognize Yadav soldiers' role in the real-life battle.

The movie is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.