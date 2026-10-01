'24 Jump Street,' 'Treasure Island' get new release dates
What's the story
Sony Pictures has announced the release dates for its upcoming films, including 24 Jump Street and Treasure Island. Ridley Scott's Treasure Island remake will hit theaters on November 11, 2027, while the comedy sequel, 24 Jump Street, arrives later on December 10, 2027. Both films are part of Sony's holiday season lineup for next year.
Film details
'24 Jump Street' could see the return of Channing Tatum
The third installment of the Jump Street franchise, 24 Jump Street, could see Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube return.
Directed by Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), the film's script was co-written by Rothman, Hill, and Meghan Malloy.
Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed 2012's 21 Jump Street and 2014's 22 Jump Street, are returning as producers.
Film adaptation
Hugh Jackman to headline 'Treasure Island'
Treasure Island will feature Hugh Jackman in a remake of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale.
The film will be directed by Scott, with a screenplay by Emmy-winning writer Jack Thorne (Adolescence).
Scott and Michael Pruss are producing the film under his Scott Free banner.
Thorne is also credited as an executive producer for Treasure Island.
Additional films
Release dates for 'The Surgeon,' 'Narcs' also announced
In addition to 24 Jump Street and Treasure Island, Sony has also announced the release dates for Roshan Sethi's thriller The Surgeon and the coming-of-age comedy Narcs.
The former will hit theaters on April 2, 2027, while the latter will be released on August 20, 2027.
Michelle Yeoh stars in The Surgeon as a skilled doctor who is kidnapped and forced to operate on a mysterious patient.
Schedule changes
Changes for 'Grandgear,' 'Helldivers' as well
Two other films, Grandgear and Helldivers, have had their release dates changed.
Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Grandgear will now be released on January 14, 2028, instead of its original date of February 18, 2028.
Meanwhile, Helldivers, based on the popular video game series, has been pushed from November 10, 2027, to June 9, 2028.