'24 Jump Street,' 'Treasure Island' get new release dates

The third installment of the Jump Street franchise, 24 Jump Street, could see Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube return.

Directed by Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), the film's script was co-written by Rothman, Hill, and Meghan Malloy.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed 2012's 21 Jump Street and 2014's 22 Jump Street, are returning as producers.