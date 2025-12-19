Next Article
'3 Idiots' sequel, '4 Idiots,' is happening!
Entertainment
Director Rajkumar Hirani is bringing back the magic of 3 Idiots with a sequel tentatively titled 4 Idiots.
The story picks up 15 years after the events of the original film, with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to return.
The script is ready, and filming start date is yet to be confirmed.
Why does this matter?
3 Idiots was a game-changer—it broke box office records and got everyone talking about education.
With the original cast returning and with the makers searching for a new Bollywood A-lister to join in, expectations are high for another memorable ride that speaks to both nostalgia and fresh perspectives.