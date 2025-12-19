'3 Idiots' sequel, '4 Idiots,' is happening! Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Director Rajkumar Hirani is bringing back the magic of 3 Idiots with a sequel tentatively titled 4 Idiots.

The story picks up 15 years after the events of the original film, with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to return.

The script is ready, and filming start date is yet to be confirmed.