35th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival kicks off in Delhi Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

The Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) just launched its 35th edition on January 16 at Baansera Park, New Delhi.

Started by violin legend Dr. L Subramaniam as a tribute to his father, the festival is traveling through major cities like Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru until January 25.

It's all about celebrating music that connects cultures and generations.