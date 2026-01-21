35th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival kicks off in Delhi
The Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) just launched its 35th edition on January 16 at Baansera Park, New Delhi.
Started by violin legend Dr. L Subramaniam as a tribute to his father, the festival is traveling through major cities like Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru until January 25.
It's all about celebrating music that connects cultures and generations.
Kazakhstan's orchestra and new symphonies take center stage
This year brought Kazakhstan's Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra to India—pretty cool for global music fans.
The Indian premiere of Dr. Subramaniam's Navagraha Symphony was a highlight, featuring vocals from Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam and others.
Performances ranged from the Isabella Violin Concerto to a ballet called Shantipriya, plus an orchestral Vande Mataram marking its 144th anniversary (first published 1882).
Why should you care?
LGMF isn't just another concert series—it's India's oldest global music fest and has hosted artists from over 25 countries in 75 cities.
If you're into discovering new sounds or want to see how music brings people together across borders, this festival is worth keeping an eye on.