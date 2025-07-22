Next Article
'3BHK': Siddharth-R. Sarathkumar film heads to streaming on August 4
The Tamil family drama "3BHK," starring Siddharth and R. Sarathkumar, is coming to JioHotstar on August 4, 2025.
Directed by Sri Ganesh and released in theaters earlier this July, the film follows Vasudevan and his family's heartfelt quest to own a three-bedroom home while dealing with money troubles.
Vasudevan and his family's quest for a dream home
Siddharth plays Prabhu, Vasudevan's son, navigating life from his teen years into adulthood.
Alongside Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, and Yogi Babu, the cast brings out the ups and downs of chasing big dreams as a family.
Viewers have given it an IMDb rating of 7.6/10—many loved Siddharth's performance across different ages and praised how real the family dynamics felt (though some thought the pacing was a bit slow).