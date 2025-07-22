'3BHK': Siddharth-R. Sarathkumar film heads to streaming on August 4

Vasudevan and his family's quest for a dream home

Siddharth plays Prabhu, Vasudevan's son, navigating life from his teen years into adulthood.

Alongside Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, and Yogi Babu, the cast brings out the ups and downs of chasing big dreams as a family.

Viewers have given it an IMDb rating of 7.6/10—many loved Siddharth's performance across different ages and praised how real the family dynamics felt (though some thought the pacing was a bit slow).