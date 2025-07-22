'Hridayapoorvam' teaser: Mohanlal plays a college professor

Meet the cast and crew

Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap lead the cast, joined by familiar faces like Siddique, Lalu Alex, and Sabitha Anand.

The story comes from Akhil Sathyan (the director's son), with Sonu T.P. handling the screenplay and Justin Prabhakaran on music duty.

Early reactions to the teaser have been super positive—fans are loving its mix of humor and heartwarming vibes.