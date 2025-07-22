Next Article
'Hridayapoorvam' teaser: Mohanlal plays a college professor
The Hridayapoorvam teaser just dropped, bringing Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad together again after almost 10 years.
The teaser kicks off with a playful moment where Mohanlal's character chats with a college student who casually names Fahadh Faasil as his favorite actor.
Mark your calendars: the movie hits theaters August 28.
Meet the cast and crew
Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap lead the cast, joined by familiar faces like Siddique, Lalu Alex, and Sabitha Anand.
The story comes from Akhil Sathyan (the director's son), with Sonu T.P. handling the screenplay and Justin Prabhakaran on music duty.
Early reactions to the teaser have been super positive—fans are loving its mix of humor and heartwarming vibes.