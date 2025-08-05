4 must-watch Agatha Christie mysteries that keep you guessing

Agatha Christie's mystery novels have kept audiences hooked for decades, and a number of her works have also been adapted into films. The adaptations bring her complicated plots and unforgettable characters to the big screen. Here, we take you through four such memorable films based on Christie's novels, each giving a different spin to her classic tales of suspense and intrigue.

Train mystery 'Murder on the Orient Express' Murder on the Orient Express is one of Christie's most illustrious stories, featuring the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot. The film adaptation captures the essence of this classic whodunit set aboard a luxurious train journey. With the ensemble cast and a gripping plot, it delves into themes of justice and morality as Poirot unravels the mystery behind a murder that occurs during the trip.

River intrigue 'Death on the Nile' Set against the majestic backdrop of Egypt, Death on the Nile sees Hercule Poirot on a river cruise where he investigates a murder. The film promises stunning visuals to accompany its complex narrative of deceit and betrayal. As secrets unfold from among the passengers, Poirot races against time to piece clues together to solve yet another perplexing case, in Christie's style.

Hollywood glamour 'The Mirror Crack'd' In The Mirror Crack'd, Miss Marple comes to the fore when she investigates an attempted murder at a glamorous film set in England's countryside village of St. Mary Mead. This adaptation is all about humor and suspense as it delves into themes like jealousy within showbiz circles through the riveting performances of its star-studded cast members who breathe life into their roles.