'45' struggles in 7th week; adds ₹55L to total collection
"45" is a Kannada fantasy action film directed by Arjun Janya (his first time as director after a music composing career), starring Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Raj B Shetty, Kaustubha Mani, and Jisshu Sengupta.
The story follows Vinay, a software engineer whose life spirals after an accident sparks his obsession with death.
Released on December 25, the film has received some positive audience reactions, particularly for its performances and unique concept.
In numbers:
After opening strong with ₹5.5 crore on Day 1, "45" peaked at ₹2 crore on Day 4 but saw collections slide to just ₹55 lakh by Day 7—bringing its India net total to ₹13.45 crore and global gross to around ₹16 crore.
The movie was made on a hefty budget of ₹40 crore and currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.1 (1.4K).
Should you watch it?
If you like intense stories with a fantasy twist and some emotional punch, "45" could be worth your time—even if it hasn't set the box office on fire.
Fans of Kannada cinema or anyone curious about Arjun Janya's directorial debut might want to give it a shot!