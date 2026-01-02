Next Article
'Aroopi': Joy Mathew drops 1st-look poster for new Malayalam thriller
Entertainment
Joy Mathew just revealed the first-look poster for Aroopi, an upcoming Malayalam thriller written and directed by Abhilash Warrier.
The film brings together fresh faces like Vaishakh Ravi and Sakshi Badal with names such as Sindhu Varma, Bollywood's Neha Chawla, and Mathew himself.
Strong crew and dark vibes
Aroopi's technical team features National Award-winning sound designer M R Rajakrishnan, plus Gopi Sundar as part of the sound department and Aman behind the camera.
The poster teases a dark, suspenseful story—definitely one to watch if you're into intense thrillers with a mix of new and seasoned talent.