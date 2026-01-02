'Dhurandhar' gets edits after controversy, new version from Jan 1
Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar—already the biggest Hindi hit of 2026—has made changes following controversy and review.
Starting January 1, theaters will screen an updated version after a nationwide email went out just before New Year's.
Why the sudden edits?
The changes came after members of the Baloch community filed a petition in late December, saying a line spoken by Sanjay Dutt's character was hate speech.
The film now mutes two words (including "Baloch") and tweaks a dialogue.
What happens next?
The controversial line—"You can trust a crocodile, but not a Baloch"—sparked debate about censorship in Bollywood.
The Gujarat High Court has set a hearing for January 9 to look into it further.
This case is making people think about how movies can be changed even after release.