'Dhurandhar' gets edits after controversy, new version from Jan 1

The changes came after members of the Baloch community filed a petition in late December, saying a line spoken by Sanjay Dutt 's character was hate speech. The film now mutes two words (including "Baloch") and tweaks a dialogue.

What happens next?

The controversial line—"You can trust a crocodile, but not a Baloch"—sparked debate about censorship in Bollywood.

The Gujarat High Court has set a hearing for January 9 to look into it further.

This case is making people think about how movies can be changed even after release.