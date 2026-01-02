George Clooney claps back at Trump over French citizenship jab
George Clooney responded after Donald Trump mocked him for getting French citizenship.
Trump called Clooney and his wife Amal "two of the worst political prognosticators of all time" and brushed off Clooney as just an average guy, not a real movie star.
What's the story here?
Clooney replied with a bit of wit, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We'll start in November," hinting at support for someone other than Trump in the upcoming US elections.
Meanwhile, France stood by its decision to grant citizenship to Clooney's family—even as some politicians called it unfair—saying they followed all legal rules and that the Clooneys went through tough interviews and background checks.
Any history between them?
Clooney has long been a vocal critic of Trump and often backs Democratic causes, so this isn't their first public clash.
His new French passport just gave them something new to spar over.