Next Article
Hollywood's 2026: These films will rule the box office
Entertainment
Movie fans, 2026 is shaping up to be huge!
Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" lands December 18, with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans back in action and the Russo Brothers directing.
The film aims to reboot the MCU in a big way—and yes, they're hoping for a $3 billion box office run.
What else is coming?
Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," diving into Greek mythology, hits IMAX on July 17.
"The Devil Wears Prada 2" drops May 1, reuniting Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway with new faces like Lucy Liu.
November brings a Hunger Games prequel about young Haymitch Abernathy, and "Dune: Part Three," wrapping up Denis Villeneuve's epic saga, lands December 18—so mark your calendars!