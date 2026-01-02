Hollywood's 2026: These films will rule the box office Entertainment Jan 02, 2026

Movie fans, 2026 is shaping up to be huge!

Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" lands December 18, with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans back in action and the Russo Brothers directing.

The film aims to reboot the MCU in a big way—and yes, they're hoping for a $3 billion box office run.