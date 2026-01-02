Next Article
Nana Patekar teams up with UP Police to fight cyber scams
UP Police just dropped a short film starring Nana Patekar, all about spotting and stopping cyber fraud—especially those fake "digital arrest" scams.
The story is inspired by a real Kanpur case where someone outsmarted scammers, with Patekar playing the quick-thinking citizen.
Leena Sharma, Kishore Soni, and Adil Irani also join in.
Spreading the word (without scaring anyone)
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and written by UP Police's own Rahul Srivastava, the film breaks down how these scams work and clears up that "digital arrest" isn't even a thing in Indian law.
It's being shown in cinemas across UP and shared on police social media to help people stay alert—without making everyone paranoid.