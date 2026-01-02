Madhuri Dixit's 'Mrs. Deshpande' outshines 'Stranger Things 5' on OTT

Not only did Mrs. Deshpande dominate in India, but it also broke into the top 10 in UAE, Oman, and Bahrain—proving Indian originals can go global and even outshine big international hits.

Dixit plays Seema Deshpande, a convicted serial killer released from prison to help catch a copycat—with her estranged son Detective Tejas along for the ride. The mother-son dynamic adds real depth to this French-adapted thriller.

What does this mean for Indian shows?

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, summed it up: "We are super thrilled with the audience love we've got for Mrs. Deshpande. It's an absolute banger of a performance by Madhuri Dixit Nene, with the steady hand of Nagesh Kukunoor at the wheel."

Mrs. Deshpande's success highlights how Indian content is grabbing attention in countries like India, UAE, Oman, and Bahrain—and that's pretty exciting to see!