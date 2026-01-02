'Stranger Things' cast says goodbye at heartfelt finale screening
The Stranger Things crew reunited in New York City to watch the series finale together, marking an emotional end to their long journey.
Cara Buono called the night "emotional, cathartic, and a little surreal, like the last day of summer camp, but with more tears and better lighting," and new behind-the-scenes photos have been shared online.
Cast reunion brings all the feels
Core stars like Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery were there for the big night.
Creator Ross Duffer expressed his love for seeing everyone "laughing, crying, supporting one another," and highlighted how their bond has lasted over a decade.
Both Buono and Duffer shared how grateful they are for the family-like friendships built on set.
Millie Bobby Brown missed out (but still joined in spirit)
Millie Bobby Brown (aka Eleven) couldn't make it due to a shoulder injury from a fall.
Still, she got a special link so she could watch the finale along with her castmates from home.