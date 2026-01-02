'Stranger Things' cast says goodbye at heartfelt finale screening Entertainment Jan 02, 2026

The Stranger Things crew reunited in New York City to watch the series finale together, marking an emotional end to their long journey.

Cara Buono called the night "emotional, cathartic, and a little surreal, like the last day of summer camp, but with more tears and better lighting," and new behind-the-scenes photos have been shared online.