Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn despite being blocked
Victoria Beckham just posted a nostalgic photo of Brooklyn with his dad David, hinting she's open to making peace—even though Brooklyn has reportedly blocked both his parents and brother Cruz.
The tension goes back to Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and was made worse when the couple skipped David's 50th birthday last year.
Social media signals and family vibes
David left Brooklyn out of his 2025 Instagram recap but later shared a separate photo, writing, "I love you all so much ." Victoria reposted it with a heart emoji, showing support.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn rang in New Year's in Miami with Peltz.
He blocked his family after Victoria liked one of his posts, which led to an influx of fans filling his comments and urging a reunion—something that reportedly annoyed him and influenced his decision to block them.
Where Brooklyn stands now
Despite Victoria reaching out, sources say Brooklyn isn't interested in patching things up right now.
He's focused on keeping life chill and drama-free with Peltz and isn't looking to resolve things with his family at the moment.