Dharmendra's final film 'Ikkis' is out now
Entertainment
Legendary actor Dharmendra's last movie, Ikkis, is currently playing in theaters. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film also stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Dharmendra called Ikkis "very touching" in a recent viral interview, encouraging everyone to check it out.
A heartfelt goodbye on set
Sunny Deol posted a behind-the-scenes video from the last day of filming, where Dharmendra shared he was "happily sad" to wrap up his journey with director Raghavan.
Known for his dedication to keeping things real on screen—even suggesting changes for authenticity during his work on Johnny Gaddaar—Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy of honest storytelling with Ikkis.