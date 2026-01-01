Next Article
Raj Tarun's 'Paanch Minar' hits streaming after quick theater run
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? Raj Tarun's comedy-crime flick Paanch Minar is now streaming on Aha and OTTplay Premium.
The story follows his character as he stumbles into chaos thanks to a massive sum of cash—expect laughs, trouble, and plenty of twists.
Cast highlights and what went down behind the scenes
Directed by Ram Kadumula, the film features Brahmaji stealing scenes with his comedy, Rashi Singh as the female lead, and Ajay Ghosh (yep, from Pushpa) as the villain.
Despite early buzz about a pricey digital deal for Aha, it turns out the rights were picked up for a modest amount—helping keep things smooth for the filmmakers.