Gaurav Khanna says hard work—not fame—won him 'Bigg Boss 19'
Jan 01, 2026

Gaurav Khanna, fresh off his Bigg Boss 19 win, is brushing off claims that he won just because he's famous or linked to Colors TV.

"People say I won because I am famous, but I have really worked hard," he shared in an interview, adding that he hasn't even been on a Colors show since 2010.