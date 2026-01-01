Gaurav Khanna says hard work—not fame—won him 'Bigg Boss 19'
Gaurav Khanna, fresh off his Bigg Boss 19 win, is brushing off claims that he won just because he's famous or linked to Colors TV.
"People say I won because I am famous, but I have really worked hard," he shared in an interview, adding that he hasn't even been on a Colors show since 2010.
What went down this season?
Bigg Boss 19 kicked off in August 2025 with Salman Khan hosting and a mix of 16 contestants, including wild cards, according to official contestant lists.
After months of drama and strategy, Gaurav took home the trophy (and ₹50 lakh), edging out Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More in the finale.
How did Gaurav play the game?
Gaurav credits his win to smart gameplay and staying away from unnecessary fights.
He said he's never relied on shortcuts or his background—just focus and effort.
Fun fact: before this, he also won Celebrity MasterChef India 2025!