Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Kehlani to headline Lollapalooza India 2026
Entertainment
Lollapalooza India is making its return on January 24-25, 2026, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course.
This year's lineup brings global stars like Linkin Park (finally performing in India), Playboi Carti, Yungblud, and Kehlani together with a strong mix of Indian talent.
Tickets and what's in store
The festival runs eight hours each day, with tickets priced between ₹8,999 and ₹49,999 via BookMyShow.
Alongside the international headliners, you'll catch Indian acts like Bloodywood and Karsh Kale—so expect a blend of rock, hip-hop, R&B, and homegrown sounds all in one place.