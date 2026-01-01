'Dhurandhar' revised version hits theaters; earns over ₹720cr
Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, is back in theaters with a revised cut after some political controversy.
The film originally smashed the box office with ₹1,100cr but was subjected to revision for certain dialogues nearly a month after release.
Producers made changes as per government guidelines, and the updated version just dropped on January 1.
What's new and what's next?
Some lines were tweaked or muted (including dropping the word "Baloch"), but fans haven't lost interest—Dhurandhar has accumulated over ₹720cr in India within 27 days of release.
While it's banned in Gulf countries due to its content, buzz at home is still strong.
And if you're into spy action, there's more coming: the next installment arrives March 19, 2026.