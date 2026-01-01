'Dhurandhar' is smashing box office records, closing in on ₹1,200cr

Outperforming the competition and making history

Trade analyst Het Tanna praised Dhurandhar's New Year's Day performance, while box office reports showed 80% occupancy in Bengaluru and Chennai, and 60% in Delhi NCR, even as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in theaters.

With worldwide earnings at ₹1,128 crore (without a China release!) , it's now just shy of beating Jawan's lifetime record of ₹1,160 crore and stands as the highest-grossing Indian film ever in a single language.