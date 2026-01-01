'Dhurandhar' is smashing box office records, closing in on ₹1,200cr
Ranveer Singh's latest action flick, Dhurandhar (directed by Aditya Dhar), is having a massive run at the box office.
On January 1 alone, it pulled in ₹12.68 crore in India, taking its domestic total to ₹735.93 crore.
Globally, it's already crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark and has outpaced big hits like Chhaava and Pathaan.
Outperforming the competition and making history
Trade analyst Het Tanna praised Dhurandhar's New Year's Day performance, while box office reports showed 80% occupancy in Bengaluru and Chennai, and 60% in Delhi NCR, even as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in theaters.
With worldwide earnings at ₹1,128 crore (without a China release!) , it's now just shy of beating Jawan's lifetime record of ₹1,160 crore and stands as the highest-grossing Indian film ever in a single language.