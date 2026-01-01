'Dhurandhar' smashes records, crosses ₹700cr at box office

Real events meet Bollywood legends

Inspired by true incidents like the IC-814 hijacking and Mumbai attacks, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy's risky mission into Karachi's underworld.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, strong buzz and positive word-of-mouth have helped it rake in more than ₹1,100 crore worldwide.

With big names like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt on board—and industry praise for its gripping story—the movie's clearly struck a chord with audiences everywhere.