'Dhurandhar' smashes records, crosses ₹700cr at box office
Dhurandhar, the new spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is making serious waves—it's now the highest-grossing film of 2025 in India, pulling in over ₹700 crore since its December 5 release.
The film has managed double-digit earnings for 25 days straight, which is a pretty rare feat.
Real events meet Bollywood legends
Inspired by true incidents like the IC-814 hijacking and Mumbai attacks, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy's risky mission into Karachi's underworld.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, strong buzz and positive word-of-mouth have helped it rake in more than ₹1,100 crore worldwide.
With big names like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt on board—and industry praise for its gripping story—the movie's clearly struck a chord with audiences everywhere.