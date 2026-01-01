Farida Jalal shines in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' hopes for more big-screen moments Entertainment Jan 01, 2026

Farida Jalal is getting loads of love for her role as Akko in The Great Shamsuddin Family, which dropped on JioHotstar on December 12.

She shared, "There was so much laughter in the theater when we had the screening at Lighthouse, Mumbai. People have been calling me and telling me they loved it. I am so proud and happy that I'm part of it."