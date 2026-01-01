Farida Jalal shines in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' hopes for more big-screen moments
Farida Jalal is getting loads of love for her role as Akko in The Great Shamsuddin Family, which dropped on JioHotstar on December 12.
She shared, "There was so much laughter in the theater when we had the screening at Lighthouse, Mumbai. People have been calling me and telling me they loved it. I am so proud and happy that I'm part of it."
What's the buzz about?
The film stands out for its unique storytelling—a 90-minute dramedy set over a single day in a Delhi apartment, where Bani (Kritika Kamra) navigates family drama and everyday challenges.
Viewers and critics alike are praising both the story and performances.
Looking ahead?
Jalal also opened up about wanting to work again with Aditya Chopra, recalling his emotional direction during Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
She said, "I really hope he makes more films and casts me," showing she's definitely not done making movie magic yet.