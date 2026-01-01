Meet Jimmy! Aamir Khan's 'murderer' avatar from 'Happy Patel'

Aamir Khan has been unveiled as Jimmy in the upcoming Hindi film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film, directed by Vir Das , is a spy action-comedy and also marks Imran Khan's return to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, it will hit theaters on January 16, 2026.

Character introduction 'Doing murder,' says Khan in character reveal On Thursday, January 1, 2026, the filmmakers shared a glimpse of Khan's character. In the clip, when asked what he is doing, Jimmy replies, "Doing murder," and laughs innocently. However, in the next clip, he appears menacing while shooting a gun. The film promises to be a satirical spy action-comedy exploring new terrain in Bollywood cinema with plenty of comedy, action, drama, and twists.

Film details 'Happy Patel' is a quirky spy comedy The trailer and announcements suggest that Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a quirky spy comedy where Happy Patel (Das), an incompetent yet eager spy, finds himself in funny, action-packed, romantic, and chaotic situations. The film's tone leans more toward satire and humor than traditional espionage thrills.