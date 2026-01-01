Meet Jimmy! Aamir Khan's 'murderer' avatar from 'Happy Patel'
What's the story
Aamir Khan has been unveiled as Jimmy in the upcoming Hindi film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film, directed by Vir Das, is a spy action-comedy and also marks Imran Khan's return to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, it will hit theaters on January 16, 2026.
Character introduction
'Doing murder,' says Khan in character reveal
On Thursday, January 1, 2026, the filmmakers shared a glimpse of Khan's character. In the clip, when asked what he is doing, Jimmy replies, "Doing murder," and laughs innocently. However, in the next clip, he appears menacing while shooting a gun. The film promises to be a satirical spy action-comedy exploring new terrain in Bollywood cinema with plenty of comedy, action, drama, and twists.
Film details
'Happy Patel' is a quirky spy comedy
The trailer and announcements suggest that Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a quirky spy comedy where Happy Patel (Das), an incompetent yet eager spy, finds himself in funny, action-packed, romantic, and chaotic situations. The film's tone leans more toward satire and humor than traditional espionage thrills.
Production insights
Khan's involvement in 'Happy Patel' was crucial
During an interview on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Das revealed that he approached Khan three years ago with the film's concept. He recalled telling Khan that if he didn't produce it, no one would. Khan's response was a nonchalant "No pressure." Das also shared that the crew was anxious while preparing a 12-minute experimental film to present to Khan, but were relieved when he simply said "Alright" after watching it.