What really happens behind the scenes of 'American Idol'

Since its inception, American Idol has been a television staple, luring us with its talent showcases and emotional eliminations. Although we love how the contestants perform and the judges critique them, there are many behind-the-scenes elements that make the show a success. Here are some lesser-known facts that give a peek into the working of this famous series and how American Idol comes alive every season.

#1 The audition process is extensive However, it's worth noting that the audition process of American Idol is much more elaborate than what we see on-screen. Thousands of aspirants audition across different cities of the United States, but only a handful of them reach the televised rounds. The first auditions are generally conducted in huge venues where producers comb through numerous performances before they settle on those facing the celebrity judges.

#2 Contestants face intense schedules Once contestants clear auditions, they have to deal with grueling schedules including rehearsals, vocal coaching sessions, and media training. The demands are tough as participants have to learn new songs quickly and adapt to different performance styles every week. This rigorous schedule gets them ready for a possible career in the music industry.

#3 Wardrobe choices are carefully curated Wardrobe plays a pivotal role in defining contestants's images on American Idol. Stylists collaborate with participants to design looks that match their musical styles while also enticing viewers. Every outfit is meticulously planned to ensure it fits into the mold of personal branding and shows aesthetics.

#4 The voting system has evolved over time The voting system on American Idol has come a long way since its inception. From being limited to phone calls, it has now expanded to online voting through platforms like apps and websites. This evolution paves the way for wider audience participation and engagement from fans across demographics.