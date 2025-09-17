How 'Better Call Saul' makes law offices look so real

Better Call Saul﻿ , the prequel to the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, gives an interesting insight into the world of law through its protagonist Jimmy McGill, who later becomes Saul Goodman. The show's portrayal of legal offices is both real and fascinating. Here are five behind-the-scenes facts about the law offices in Better Call Saul that show just how much attention to detail and creativity go into making this legal drama come alive.

#1 Authentic set design The set designers for Better Call Saul really went all out to ensure authenticity in depicting law offices. They painstakingly recreated elements synonymous with real-life legal environments, such as stacks of paperwork, filing cabinets, and office furniture. The attention to detail made for an immersive experience for viewers, making them feel like they were stepping into an actual law office and not a television set.

#2 Real-life legal consultants In a bid to keep the legal processes and jargon accurate, the creatives brought on board real-life legal consultants. They gave insights into courtroom protocols and office dynamics, which ensured that the scenes dealing with legal matters were realistic. The collaboration between writers and consultants is what made the show credible amongst those who are aware of the legal practices.

#3 Character-specific office decor We also loved how each character's office decor was painstakingly curated to match their personalities and professional styles. For example, Jimmy McGill's office was filled with eclectic items that reflected his unorthodox way of lawyering. However, Chuck McGill's workspace was more traditional and organized, emphasizing his need for rules and structure. These subtle details added so much depth to character development through the series.

#4 Use of props for storytelling Props played a key role in the storytelling within Better Call Saul. From Jimmy's colorful suits to Kim Wexler's neatly arranged desk accessories, items did a lot of the heavy-lifting by giving away visual cues about their characters' traits or current situations. The prop strategy not only added depth to the narrative but also gave viewers more layers of understanding about character motivations.