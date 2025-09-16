Penny Marshall's funniest family films you can't miss

Penny Marshall, the legendary director, has given us some of the best family-friendly comedies. Her films are a perfect mixture of humor and heartwarming stories, which are loved by all. Famous for creating relatable characters and amazing stories, Marshall's work is still celebrated. Here, we take a look at five of her best family-friendly comedies that left a mark on our hearts.

#1 'Big' - A tale of wishes Released in 1988, Big is one of Marshall's most iconic films. The plot follows a young boy who wishes to be "big" and wakes up as an adult the next day. The film brilliantly explores the themes of childhood innocence and adult responsibilities with humor and charm. The film was also a major critical and commercial success, earning widespread acclaim and drawing audiences worldwide.

#2 'A League of Their Own' - Women in baseball Released in 1992, A League of Their Own is the story of an all-female baseball league during World War II. With the unforgettable tagline There's no crying in baseball, the film focuses on the themes of teamwork and perseverance. With stellar performances from its cast, it is a beloved classic in the genre of sports comedies.

#3 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' - A spy comedy adventure Released in 1986, Jumpin' Jack Flash is a comedy that portrays the adventures of a computer operator, played by Whoopi Goldberg. She gets deeply entangled in a web of international espionage. The film skillfully blends elements of suspense and comedy, as the protagonist faces unexpected challenges. Her journey is filled with humorous yet thrilling moments, making it a memorable addition to Marshall's directorial portfolio.

#4 'Renaissance Man' - Teaching life lessons In 1994's Renaissance Man, Danny DeVito is an advertising executive who becomes the teacher of underachieving army recruits. However, what makes this movie stand out from other comedies is how it seamlessly blends comedy with a meaningful lesson about education and growth. It proves how an unconventional teacher can inspire and bring about a change in people, making it one of the finest films in Marshall's directorial career.