NewsBytes Explainer: Who is 'Bigg Boss 9 Telugu' contestant Bharani
Bharani Shankar, a familiar face in Telugu TV and films, is making waves as the top-earning contestant on Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, which kicked off on September 7, 2025.
With a weekly pay of ₹4 lakh, he's using this season—hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna—as a chance to step into the spotlight.
His career in TV and films
Shankar has built his career playing steady supporting roles in popular serials like Mahalakshmi and Karthika Deepam, plus movies including Baahubali and Crazy Uncles.
His natural acting style and consistent presence have earned him loyal viewers over the years.
How his 'Bigg Boss' stint might help him
Unlike some of the louder personalities in the house, Shankar stands out for his calm and genuine vibe.
Watching him navigate Bigg Boss offers a look at how an experienced actor uses reality TV for fresh recognition—and maybe even a bigger break beyond what he's done so far.