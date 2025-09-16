NewsBytes Explainer: Who is 'Bigg Boss 9 Telugu' contestant Bharani

Shankar has built his career playing steady supporting roles in popular serials like Mahalakshmi and Karthika Deepam, plus movies including Baahubali and Crazy Uncles. His natural acting style and consistent presence have earned him loyal viewers over the years.

How his 'Bigg Boss' stint might help him

Unlike some of the louder personalities in the house, Shankar stands out for his calm and genuine vibe.

Watching him navigate Bigg Boss offers a look at how an experienced actor uses reality TV for fresh recognition—and maybe even a bigger break beyond what he's done so far.