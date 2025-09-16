Next Article
'Madharaasi': Sivakarthikeyan's delusion drama arrives on OTT
Entertainment
Sivakarthikeyan and director AR Murugadoss team up for the first time in Madharaasi, which lands on Amazon Prime Video October 3.
The film, fresh from its September 5 theatrical release, follows Raghu—a man with Fregoli delusion, a rare condition that makes him mistake strangers for his lost family members.
Film's story and cast details
The story gets intense as Raghu is recruited by NIA officer Premnath to take down a gun-smuggling ring, but his disorder keeps blurring reality.
There's also an emotional angle with Rukmini Vasanth as Malathi from Raghu's past.
The cast features Biju Menon and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, and Anirudh Ravichander brings the music.