ED probes if cricketers' betting app endorsements broke laws
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina for promoting surrogate betting apps like "1xbat," which redirect users to banned gambling sites such as 1xBet.
These endorsements are under scrutiny because the apps, while presenting themselves as skill-based games, reportedly use rigged algorithms that make them gambling operations under Indian law.
Probe extends to other celebrities
The ED is checking if these promotions broke laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, IT Act, and FEMA.
Over ₹50 crore was spent on advertising campaigns across various channels.
Bollywood stars Sonu Sood and Urvashi Rautela are also being probed for similar endorsements, as authorities say these celebrity-backed campaigns helped banned betting platforms keep operating in India.