ED probes if cricketers' betting app endorsements broke laws

Probe extends to other celebrities

The ED is checking if these promotions broke laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, IT Act, and FEMA.

Over ₹50 crore was spent on advertising campaigns across various channels.

Bollywood stars Sonu Sood and Urvashi Rautela are also being probed for similar endorsements, as authorities say these celebrity-backed campaigns helped banned betting platforms keep operating in India.