Aaron Sorkin's best drama films that still leave us speechless

We all know Aaron Sorkin has the best dialogue and even better storytelling up his sleeve when it comes to drama films. His stories are usually about power, politics, and the human condition. Here, we look at five of his best drama movies, their unique stories, and how they impacted the audience. They all have his trademark writing, which we all love!

#1 'A Few Good Men' A Few Good Men is a courtroom drama centered on the trial of two U.S. Marines accused of murder. The movie deals with themes of justice, duty, and honor in the military system. Famous for its intense courtroom scenes and memorable lines, it has a gripping narrative that keeps you engaged from start to finish.

#2 'The Social Network' The Social Network chronicles how Facebook was founded and the legal battles that followed among its creators. The film gives an insightful look into ambition, betrayal, and innovation in the digital age. With its fast-paced dialogue and intricate character dynamics, it offers a fascinating portrayal of how one idea can change lives.

#3 'Moneyball' In Moneyball, Sorkin delves into the world of baseball through the prism of analytics and statistics. The movie follows Oakland Athletics's general manager Billy Beane, as he tries to put together a competitive team on a shoestring budget through unorthodox methods. It emphasizes themes such as innovation in sports management and upends traditional methods of team building.

#4 'Steve Jobs' This biographical drama gives an intimate look at Steve Jobs's life through three pivotal product launches over 14 years. The film delves into Jobs's complex personality, while exploring his professional triumphs and personal struggles with family relationships. Its unique structure offers the viewers an insight into both his visionary mindsets as well as human flaws.