Robin Williams's family classics that still warm our hearts

Robin Williams, our beloved actor, was a genius like no other. His contribution to family-friendly cinema is unmatched. His sense of humor, combined with emotional moments, made him an absolute favorite of all. Here, we remember five of our favorite family comedies of his that still continue to entertain us. Each of them proves what an amazing actor Williams was.

Drive 1 Seize the day with 'Dead Poets Society' Set in a 1950s boys's prep school, Dead Poets Society follows an unorthodox English teacher, Mr. Keating, who inspires his students to think freely and embrace life with passion. His motto, "carpe diem," encourages them to find their voices despite the strict rules of the school. With emotional depth and timeless themes of individuality and courage, the film remains a moving and powerful story for teens and adults alike.

Drive 2 Dance to the beat with 'Happy Feet' In Happy Feet and its sequel, Williams brings charm and humor to two lovable penguin characters—Ramon, the energetic Adélie, and Lovelace, the self-proclaimed guru. The heartwarming story follows Mumble, a young penguin who can't sing like the others but expresses himself through tap dancing. These visually stunning, music-filled films celebrate individuality, self-expression, and acceptance, making them a joyful watch for viewers of all ages.

Drive 3 'Hook': A new take on Peter Pan In Hook, Williams plays an adult Peter Pan who has long forgotten his childhood adventures in Neverland. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this 1991 classic gives a humorous and heartwarming spin to the age-old tale of rediscovering one's inner child. Hook's imaginative storytelling and memorable performances make it a family favorite.

Drive 4 'Flubber': Science gone awry Released in 1997, Flubber features Williams as Professor Philip Brainard, an absent-minded inventor who creates a bouncy green substance called Flubber. The film is packed with slapstick comedy as Brainard attempts to harness Flubber's potential while managing various mishaps along the way. Its lighthearted tone makes it a fun watch for families.