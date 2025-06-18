5 must-watch musical films directed by Rob Marshall
What's the story
If anyone has the capability of staging spectacular musical numbers, it is Rob Marshall.
The legendary director has made a name for himself in the world of musicals, thanks to his unique vision and his knack for telling stories through music and dance.
Here, we take you through five iconic musicals directed by Marshall and why they matter in the world of cinema.
Drive 1
'Chicago': A dazzling revival
Chicago, which was released in 2002, is one of Marshall's most celebrated works. The film, an adaptation of the Broadway musical by the same name, features a star-studded cast and chronicles the story of two murder-accused women.
Praised for its choreography, direction, and performances, the movie won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Chicago revived interest in musical films during its time.
Drive 2
'Memoirs of a Geisha': A visual spectacle
While it's not a classic musical, Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) displays Marshall's genius in weaving music into a narrative.
Based on Arthur Golden's novel, the film depicts the story of a young girl who turns into one of Japan's most celebrated geishas.
With stunning visuals and a haunting score, it beautifully captures the Japanese culture.
Drive 3
'Nine': An exploration of creativity
Released in 2009, Nine is another impressive Marshall work that explores the world of filmmaking itself.
Inspired by Federico Fellini's semi-autobiographical film 8 1/2, it stars an ensemble cast playing characters associated with an Italian director suffering from creative blockages.
Although it opened to mixed reviews from critics on release due to high expectations set by previous successes like Chicago, it remains important in his repertoire.
Drive 4
'Into the Woods': A fairy tale twist
In 2014, Marshall took an ambitious plunge with the project Into The Woods.
This adaptation brought together favorite fairy tale characters like Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood under a single narrative roof.
It delved into themes beyond their respective stories' endings through song-filled sequences.
These were seamlessly woven into the fabric of each scene's journey toward unforeseen conclusions.
Drive 5
'Mary Poppins Returns': Revisiting classic magic
Mary Poppins Returns, which was released in late December 2018, comes over 50 years after Disney's original.
Starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, this sequel captures the classic magic with a modern twist on family dynamics.
Directed by Marshall, it aims to blend historical charm with contemporary sensibilities, thanks to his tireless efforts behind the scenes.