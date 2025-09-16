Cary Grant's most iconic roles that defined classic Hollywood

Cary Grant, a name that is synonymous with classic Hollywood charm, left an indelible mark on cinema with his versatile performances. From his suave demeanor to impeccable timing, Grant's roles have become iconic in the history of film. Here, we take a look at five of his most memorable roles that speak of his range as an actor and why he remains a beloved figure in the world of cinema.

#1 'North by Northwest' - A thrilling adventure In Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, Grant plays Roger Thornhill, an unsuspecting advertising executive mistaken for a government agent. The film is famous for its suspenseful plot and thrilling sequences, including the iconic crop-duster scene. Grant's portrayal of Thornhill is a masterclass in wit and sophistication, making it one of his most celebrated performances. His ability to balance humor with tension added greatly to the film's success.

#2 'Bringing Up Baby' - Comedy at its best In Bringing Up Baby, Grant starred opposite Katharine Hepburn in this Howard Hawks-directed screwball comedy. As David Huxley, a paleontologist caught in a tangled web of comedic events with a leopard named Baby, Grant exhibited his impeccable comic timing and physical comedy prowess. The film is one of the greatest comedies ever made, mostly owing to the chemistry between its leads.

#3 'To Catch A Thief' - Charm meets suspense Grant plays the role of John Robie in Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief. Set in the picturesque French Riviera, this romantic thriller traces the story of Robie, a retired cat burglar, who is suspected of having returned to his old ways. Grace Kelly co-stars as Frances Stevens, adding glamour to this stylish caper. Grant's effortless charm and charisma shine as he glides through suspicion and romance with ease.

#4 'An Affair to Remember' - Romance personified In An Affair to Remember, Grant plays Nickie Ferrante opposite Deborah Kerr's Terry McKay in this Leo McCarey-helmed romantic drama. The plot follows how two people fall in love on an ocean voyage but have to face the music on returning home. Famous for its emotional quotient and iconic scenes atop the Empire State Building, this film cemented Grant's position as a romantic lead.