5 Emily Watson performances that will leave you speechless

Emily Watson is a celebrated actor who leaves us spellbound with her brilliant performances in movies. The way she depicts a complex character with so much depth and honesty has earned her critical acclaim and a number of awards. Here's taking a look at five of her most iconic roles, and how the actor's versatility and talent shine through.

#1 'Breaking the Waves' as Bess McNeill In Breaking the Waves, Watson plays the role of Bess McNeill, a deeply religious woman whose life spirals into unimaginable territories after marrying an oil rig worker. Watson's portrayal of Bess took her to an entirely different league, and she was widely recognized and nominated for several awards for the same. The character's journey is heartbreaking, and Watson captures the vulnerability and strength of Bess with astonishing precision.

#2 'Hilary and Jackie' as Jacqueline du Pre Watson stepped into the shoes of Jacqueline du Pre in Hilary and Jackie, and brought the illustrious life of the cellist to the silver screen. Her performance was praised for its emotional depth, as she captured the musical genius and personal struggles of Jacqueline. The film delves into sibling rivalry, ambition, and illness, and Watson's nuanced portrayal struck a chord with audiences.

#3 'Punch-Drunk Love' as Lena Leonard In Punch-Drunk Love, Watson shines as Lena Leonard opposite Adam Sandler. The movie is a perfect example of an unusual love story, where Watson brings warmth and stability to the life of Sandler's troubled protagonist. Her performance is understated, yet powerful, giving so much depth to Lena that the duo's peculiar relationship seems completely plausible and extremely engaging.

#4 'The Book Thief' as Rosa Hubermann In the movie adaptation of The Book Thief, set in World War II-era Germany, Watson plays Rosa Hubermann. Rosa, Liesel Meminger's foster mother, is tough at first, but shows the warmth beneath her tough exterior as the story progresses. Watson perfectly balances Rosa's roughness with tenderness, leaving a lasting impression on the audience's heart.