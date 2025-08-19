5 Martin Sheen roles you can't forget

Celebrated actor Martin Sheen has given us many unforgettable performances over the years. Known for his depth and versatility, Sheen has played characters of all kinds, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Here, we take a look at five of his iconic roles that bring out his talent and contribution to cinema. Each of them is a testament to why he is one of Hollywood 's most respected stars.

#1 'Apocalypse Now' as Captain Willard In Apocalypse Now, Sheen played the difficult role of Captain Benjamin L. Willard. The Francis Ford Coppola directorial is set in a major conflict and tells the story of Captain Willard's mission. Sheen's performance encapsulates the psychological turmoil and moral ambiguity of people in difficult situations. His performance is intense but also nuanced, which adds greatly to the film's critical acclaim.

#2 'The West Wing' as President Bartlet Sheen became a household name for his role as President Josiah Bartlet in the TV series The West Wing. The show gave an inside view of political life in the White House. As President Bartlet, Sheen added charisma and intelligence to the character, earning accolades from critics and viewers alike. His portrayal helped The West Wing become one of television's most beloved political dramas.

#3 'Badlands' as Kit Carruthers In Terrence Malick's debut film, Badlands, Sheen played Kit Carruthers, a young man who goes on a crime spree with his girlfriend across South Dakota. Based on real-life events, this role demonstrated Sheen's ability to portray complex characters with depth and subtlety. His performance helped establish him as a talented actor capable of handling challenging roles early in his career.

#4 'Grace & Frankie' as Robert Hanson In the comedy series Grace and Frankie, Sheen plays Robert Hanson, one-half of an older couple dealing with the changing times after coming out later in life. The show deals with themes like friendship and family dynamics with humor and sensitivity. As Robert Hanson, Sheen adds a touch of warmth to this character while nailing the comic timing that adds dimension to every episode he features in.