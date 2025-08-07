Mindy Kaling's 5 roles that totally stole the show

Over the years, Mindy Kaling has established a space for herself in the entertainment industry with her distinct brand of comedy and relatable characters. From a writer to an actor and producer, the road has been long, but Kaling has blessed us with several iconic roles that have made an everlasting mark on us. Here are five of them.

Quirky role 'The Office' - Kelly Kapoor In The Office, Kaling played Kelly Kapoor, a customer service representative with a penchant for drama and a love for all things pop culture. She was the one who made the show funnier and deeper, and Kelly's character was one of the most memorable ones in the ensemble. Kaling's performance was both hilarious and adorable, something that drove the show to perfection.

Leading lady 'The Mindy Project' - Dr. Mindy Lahiri Kaling stole the show as Dr. Mindy Lahiri in The Mindy Project. Her role was perfect to demonstrate her keen sense of humor while delving into topics of love, work, and finding oneself. The creator and star of the show, Kaling, made Dr. Lahiri a real person, one whose relatable issues struck a chord with viewers.

Animated voice 'Inside Out' - Disgust In Pixar's animated film Inside Out, Kaling voiced Disgust, one of Riley's emotions. Her take on the character brought humor and wit, turning Disgust into a memorable entity for audiences of all ages. The success of the film underlined Kaling's ability to give animated characters life, charm, and personality.

Sci-fi adventure 'A Wrinkle in Time' - Mrs. Who In A Wrinkle in Time, Kaling took on the role of Mrs. Who, one of three celestial beings guiding young Meg Murray on her cross-dimensional quest. Kaling's role revealed a different side of her as she took on the sci-fi adventure with grace and wisdom. The film allowed Kaling to step into new genres, something far removed from comedy.