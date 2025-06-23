5 roles that prove Natalie Portman's acting power

With a career that spans over two decades, acclaimed actor Natalie Portman has given some unforgettable performances. Famous for her versatility and commitment to her craft, she's played an impressive range of characters that have lingered in our minds. Be it an intense drama or an exhilarating sci-fi adventure, Portman's performances have proven her talent to add depth and authenticity to any character. Here are five iconic roles that exemplify her brilliance.

Ballet drama 'Black Swan' - A dancer's descent In Black Swan, Portman plays Nina Sayers, an obsessive ballet dancer who gets consumed by the pressure of perfection. This earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film delves into the psychological turmoil Nina goes through as she prepares for the lead role in Swan Lake. Portman's commitment to the role involved insane ballet training and weight loss, too.

Dystopian thriller 'V for Vendetta' - A revolutionary spirit In V for Vendetta, Portman plays Evey Hammond, a young woman who becomes embroiled in a dystopian society's fight against oppression. Her evolution from a regular citizen to an agent of revolution is both compelling and powerful. The film touches upon themes of freedom and resistance, with Portman's performance giving an emotional heft to Evey's journey.

Biographical drama 'Jackie' - A First Lady's poise Portraying Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie, Portman delivers a masterclass performance. She embodies the former First Lady's grace and strength during one of America's darkest times. The film centers on her life moments after President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Portman's portrayal earned critical acclaim for its emotional depth and attention to detail.

Romantic drama 'Closer' - Complex relationships explored In Closer, Portman stars as Alice Ayres, a mysterious young woman caught up in a complicated web of relationships with three others. The movie explores love, betrayal, and identity in its tangled narrative. Portman's performance shines as she handles Alice's vulnerability and resilience in the midst of stormy emotions.