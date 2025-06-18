5 roles that prove Nicole Kidman can do it all
Nicole Kidman is an acclaimed actor who has played it all. The versatile star has won several accolades and a place among Hollywood's finest with her commitment to the craft.
Here are five iconic roles that prove how Kidman is the best at what she does.
Each one of the roles speaks for a different side of her acting skill set and proves why she is still a respected name in cinema.
Musical drama
'Moulin Rouge!' as Satine
In Moulin Rouge!, Kidman was Satine, a cabaret star and courtesan. Her performance was mesmerizing and heartbreaking, and earned her critical acclaim.
The movie's unique combination of music and drama gave Kidman the ability to showcase her singing prowess along with her acting talent.
Her performance as Satine was instrumental in bringing the character's complexities alive. It made it one of the most unforgettable performances in musical cinema.
Literary adaptation
'The Hours' by Virginia Woolf
Kidman's transformation into Virginia Woolf for The Hours was nothing short of remarkable. She went through tremendous physical changes to truly become the famous author.
The role also required deep emotional engagement, as it dealt with themes of mental health and creativity.
Kidman received an Academy Award for Best Actress for the same, cementing this role as one of the defining moments of her career.
Television drama
'Big Little Lies' as Celeste Wright
In the television series Big Little Lies, Kidman tackled the difficult role of Celeste Wright, a woman grappling with complicated personal demons.
Her performance was nuanced and powerful, balancing vulnerability with strength.
The series was widely lauded for its storytelling and performances, with Kidman's work being particularly highlighted for its depth and realism.
Biographical drama
'Lion' as Sue Brierley
In Lion, Kidman portrayed Sue Brierley, an adoptive mother who facilitates her son's quest to find his biological family in India.
Her performance was so heartfelt and genuine that it gave emotional weight to this true story adaptation.
The film was nominated at several award ceremonies, with Kidman's portrayal lauded for its sincerity and compassion.
Psychological thriller
'The Others' as Grace Stewart
Kidman's role in The Others proved that she has what it takes to carry a suspenseful story with intensity and grace.
As Grace Stewart, Kidman gave a riveting performance that kept the audience invested in the film's suspenseful narrative.
This movie also further showcased how Kidman is an actor who can pull off any genre effortlessly.