How 'Modern Family' perfectly captured suburban struggles

Popular television series Modern Family often captured the daily lives of suburban families across America. Using hilarious and relatable storytelling, the series brought attention to the problems of families living in the suburbs. From grappling with financial problems to handling complicated family relationships, Modern Family gave us a taste of suburbia's reality. Here are five times the series perfectly brought these challenges to the fore.

#1 Financial struggles in suburbia In one of the episodes, Phil and Claire Dunphy dealt with financial troubles when unexpected expenses popped up. The storyline reflected how many suburban families struggle to stay within budgets amid rising costs of living. The episode highlighted the significance of financial planning and how even seemingly stable households can face monetary challenges.

#2 Balancing work and family life The character Jay Pritchett, more often than not, failed to get the balance right between his career and family. This is a relatable scenario in most suburban homes where parents try to keep demanding jobs and an active family life in check. The show did a great job in highlighting the pressures of trying to maintain a work-life balance.

#3 Navigating school pressures Alex Dunphy's experiences at school also highlighted the academic pressures that students in the suburbs face. Her storyline dealt with competition for grades and college admissions, issues that are a common concern for several families. The depiction brought to light the emotional toll such pressures can take on the students and their parents.

#4 Dealing with neighborhood dynamics The interactions between different families in Modern Family often shone a light on suburbia's neighborhood dynamics. Be it dealing with nosy neighbors or being a part of community events, these situations showed how relationships in a neighborhood can affect your daily life. The show captured both the good and the ugly sides of living in the close-knit communities.