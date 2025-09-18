'Stop making excuses': Bobby Deol rubbishes Bollywood's insider-outsider debate

Bobby Deol , who is winning hearts with the release of his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently shared his views on the ongoing insider versus outsider debate in the Hindi film industry. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that success or failure isn't determined by being an "insider" or "outsider," but by the effort an actor puts into their craft.

Hard work Both insiders, outsiders can make excuses: Deol Deol said, "People make things sound like 'Oh, it's because I am an outsider' or 'Oh, it's because I am an insider.' They have to work hard and be focused." He added that both insiders and outsiders can make excuses for their failures. "Insider bhi excuse bana sakte hain ki humare upar itna pressure hai, isiliye hum kaamyaab nahin ho rahe. Outsider ka toh hai hi ki woh baahar se aa rahe hain."

Personal insight 'I know exactly how it's to be outsider and insider' Deol, who is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra, shared his own experiences as both an insider and an outsider. He said, "My dad was an outsider. I know exactly how it is to be an outsider and insider." "Everyone has dreams, irrespective of where they are from. It makes a difference whether you are working hard or not, regardless of where you are from...Stop making excuses and just work hard."