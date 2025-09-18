'Stop making excuses': Bobby Deol rubbishes Bollywood's insider-outsider debate
What's the story
Bobby Deol, who is winning hearts with the release of his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently shared his views on the ongoing insider versus outsider debate in the Hindi film industry. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that success or failure isn't determined by being an "insider" or "outsider," but by the effort an actor puts into their craft.
Hard work
Both insiders, outsiders can make excuses: Deol
Deol said, "People make things sound like 'Oh, it's because I am an outsider' or 'Oh, it's because I am an insider.' They have to work hard and be focused." He added that both insiders and outsiders can make excuses for their failures. "Insider bhi excuse bana sakte hain ki humare upar itna pressure hai, isiliye hum kaamyaab nahin ho rahe. Outsider ka toh hai hi ki woh baahar se aa rahe hain."
Personal insight
'I know exactly how it's to be outsider and insider'
Deol, who is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra, shared his own experiences as both an insider and an outsider. He said, "My dad was an outsider. I know exactly how it is to be an outsider and insider." "Everyone has dreams, irrespective of where they are from. It makes a difference whether you are working hard or not, regardless of where you are from...Stop making excuses and just work hard."
Show details
All about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, is a Netflix series that tells the story of an outsider's journey in the Hindi film industry. The show features an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Vijayant Kohli. It also has special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Deol plays a superstar in this star-studded series, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday (September 18).