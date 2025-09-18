Next Article
Book on PM Modi's leadership launched
Entertainment
Coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75, a new book—"Mastering Governance, Leadership & Strategic Storytelling: Lessons from PM Modi for Boards & C-Suite Leaders" by Dr. Amit Nagpal—has been released in New Delhi.
It breaks down what leaders can learn from Modi's approach, especially when it comes to handling digital change and rising expectations from all sides.
'Entire royalty will be donated to the PM Cares Fund'
The book introduces the "7E Framework" for storytelling, aiming to help leaders communicate better and build trust.
Dr. Nagpal highlights why integrity and clear messaging matter in top roles.
The entire royalty will be donated to the PM Cares Fund, so it's also giving back while sharing practical leadership tips for anyone eyeing boardrooms or C-suite roles.