'Dune 3' opening scene debuts at CinemaCon: Paul turns tyrannical

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures unveiled an exhilarating seven-minute clip from the opening scene of Dune: Part Three at CinemaCon. The footage introduces us to Paul Atreides ( Timothee Chalamet ), who is now the Padishah Emperor, but his reign comes with a heavy price. Director Denis Villeneuve and stars Chalamet, Zendaya , and Jason Momoa presented the clip in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The film releases on December 18, 2026.

Plot progression Clip introduces us to Paul's violent reign Set 17 years after the previous film, Dune: Part Three shows Paul as "his worst vision." The clip reveals a violent and deadly opening scene where Momoa's character tells Paul: "You have conquered the galaxy. You have destroyed thousands of worlds. I think you are way beyond redemption." Despite the complications in Paul's life and his toxic hold over the Fremen, Dune: Part Three promises an epic continuation of the franchise.

Cast highlights New cast members and returning favorites in 'Part Three' Dune: Part Three will see the return of several cast members from the previous films, including Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film also gives Anya Taylor-Joy a more substantial role. New faces include Robert Pattinson as the villainous Scytale, and Momoa returns as a ghola. Villeneuve has promised that Part III will take the story in a new direction, describing it as "more action-packed, faster paced, and more emotional."

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