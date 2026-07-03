72nd National Film Awards announcement not today?
What's the story
The announcement of the winners for the 72nd National Film Awards, which were earlier expected to be revealed on Friday, July 3, has been postponed. ETV Bharat reported that fans and film enthusiasts will now have to wait until later this month for the much-anticipated news. India Today says the announcement will take place next week. The awards are set to honor films certified in 2024, and fans had already begun supporting their favorite actors, movies, and songs online.
Twitter Post
Some portals speculate it to be in August
Announcement postponed to AUGUST 2026. https://t.co/51HDZlMjVl— Lets Cinema (@letscinema) July 3, 2026
Fan favorites
Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran are fan favorites
Although the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has not announced any date yet, fans are rooting for their idols. Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, is a strong contender for the Best Actor award for his role in Bramayugam. His performance in this black-and-white horror drama has been widely appreciated by audiences. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance in The Goat Life is also getting strong support from fans who consider it one of the year's best performances.
Actor advocacy
Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi also not behind
Allu Arjun, the National Award winner for Pushpa: The Rise, is also a strong contender. His fans have been vocal about their support on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's emotional performance in Amaran has made her a fan favorite for the Best Actress award. Many are campaigning for her on social media ahead of the official announcement.
Other contenders
Fans back 'Kalki 2898 AD,' 'Amaran,' and 'Devara' songs
Apart from the acting categories, several films and songs are also receiving strong support from audiences. Fans are hoping Kalki 2898 AD wins in several categories, especially for its grand visuals and technical achievements. Amaran is also being backed for its performances and emotional story. At the same time, many fans of Devara want the song Ayudha Pooja to win a National Award, calling it one of the best songs of the year.