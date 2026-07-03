72nd National Film Awards announcement not today? 

Fan favorites

Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran are fan favorites

Although the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has not announced any date yet, fans are rooting for their idols. Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, is a strong contender for the Best Actor award for his role in Bramayugam. His performance in this black-and-white horror drama has been widely appreciated by audiences. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance in The Goat Life is also getting strong support from fans who consider it one of the year's best performances.