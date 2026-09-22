When, where to watch 72nd National Film Awards ceremony today 

The National Film Awards ceremony will begin at 2:30pm on September 22 and will be telecast live on DD National, DD Bharti, and all regional channels.

Viewers can watch the event live on DD National's YouTube channel, too.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to hold the ceremony in different states as part of its initiative 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' with Gujarat being the first host state.