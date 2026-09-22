When, where to watch 72nd National Film Awards ceremony today
What's the story
The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday in Gujarat, marking a significant departure from tradition as it is the first time the event is being held outside Delhi in recent years. The awards will be presented at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, with the Statue of Unity serving as a backdrop. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards to around 92 winners across various categories.
Viewing options
When and where to watch the event?
The National Film Awards ceremony will begin at 2:30pm on September 22 and will be telecast live on DD National, DD Bharti, and all regional channels.
Viewers can watch the event live on DD National's YouTube channel, too.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to hold the ceremony in different states as part of its initiative 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' with Gujarat being the first host state.
Award highlights
List of major winners this year
Yami Gautam Dhar's Article 370 won Best Feature Film, while she was named Best Actress for her performance in it.
Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion will share the Best Actor award.
Kalki 2898 AD was declared the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for Amaran.
Randeep Hooda took home the award for Best Debut Director with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
Special recognition
Anant Nag on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Veteran actor Anant Nag will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.
He expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the announcement, saying he wished to "thank Mr Modi, our dear Prime Minister, for this, because he tweeted it and announced this particular award."
"Well, I didn't anticipate that I would be given this Phalke Award... So I'm trying to come to terms with it. I would dedicate it to the people of Karnataka," he added.