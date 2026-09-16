Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024
What's the story
Veteran actor Anant Nag, who has left an indelible mark on both Hindi and Kannada cinema, will be honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. The announcement was made by the government on Wednesday. The 78-year-old actor has a filmography of around 300 films spanning five decades and is also a prominent figure in the realm of theater.
Award ceremony
Nag will receive the award on September 22
Nag will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22. This award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema and is given for contributions to Indian cinema.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nag on this recognition, stating that his performances and versatility have made a significant impact on Indian cinema, especially Kannada cinema.
Career highlights
Nag has acted in over 300 films across various languages
Nag, who was born on September 4, 1948, has acted in over 300 films across various Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, and English.
His television work includes the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days based on RK Narayan's stories.
He has also won five Karnataka State Film Awards and was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2025.